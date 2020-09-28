74ºF

Kentucky lawmaker: ‘Rioting’ needs a new legal definition

Associated Press

Black Lives Matter protesters march, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the term.

Scott is Kentucky’s only Black woman representative. She calls the charges against her “ludicrous.”

She was charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. Scott says officers surrounded her and her daughter as they walked to a church.

