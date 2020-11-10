31 freebies and deals for Veterans Day 2020

Every Nov. 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.

Many businesses and companies even offer veterans and active-duty military members freebies or discounts as a way to say thank you.

We’ve compiled a list of those businesses below.

As a reminder, it’s always best to check with your nearest store or restaurant before assuming that the deal is on. In some cases, participating locations can vary.

Also, most of these places typically require proof of military service in order to cash in on the deal or handout. Make sure you read the fine print and come prepared with something like a Veterans Affairs Universal Access Card, your military ID, discharge papers or a Veterans Service Organization Card.

7-Eleven: Connect your Veterans Advantage account to 7-Eleven’s loyalty program and you can snag a free coffee or Big Gulp on Monday. Details here.

Applebee’s: Receive a free meal from a select menu when you dine-in Wednesday at participating restaurants. Get more details and read about your dining options here.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.: All active and retired military can enjoy a free scoop with a valid military ID.

Bob Evans: Free dine-in meal for veterans and active-duty military from a select menu. More details here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Good for both dine-in and takeout, get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. Learn more.

Chili’s: A free dine-in meal from a select menu. Click here to see which seven entrees are available, as well as other details.

Cracker Barrel: Come take advantage of a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all Cracker Barrel locations on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s: All veterans and military personnel can get a free build-your-own Grand Slam on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to noon. This is for active, nonactive and retired members, only if you dine in and show ID. Learn more.

Dollar General: Get 11% off your total purchase, either in-store or online. Click here for more details.

Dunkin': Hey, vets! Grab a free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary, on Wednesday, November 11 while supplies last and limit one per customer. This isn’t available through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Read on.

Golden Corral: All November long, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage. Promotional Cards redeemable from November 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 for Dine-in Only, Monday-Thursday. Click here to learn more.

Great Clips: If you’re a veteran or current military member, then you’re invited to visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on Wednesday, November 11 to receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. If you’re nonmilitary, the shop would love if you purchased a service Wednesday -- the salon will even hook you up with a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Full details here.

JoAnn: You can save 15% on your total purchase every day with JoAnn military rewards. View eligibility requirements on the business’s enrollment page. There are some exclusions, so click or tap here to learn more.

Krispy Kreme: Swing by the donut shop to get a free doughnut of your choice and a coffee on Wednesday

Little Caesars: The pizza chain’s Veterans Day deal involves a free lunch combo that includes a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-oz Pepsi product. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11. Click on for the nitty-gritty details.

L.L. Bean: Now through Veterans Day, take 15% off your order online and in stores. Offer valid through Wednesday, 11/11. This is a boost from the usual 10% off everyday deal -- although you will have to verify your eligibility here before receiving the online promo code.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Go grab a free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the steak chain’s homepage.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s always offers 10% off eligible purchases to active military personnel and veterans. Read the fine print.

Michaels: Take 15% off, including sales items, every day at Michaels. Be prepared to show an ID. Learn more.

Mission BBQ: Stop by and get a free sandwich on Veterans Day

Nike: In appreciation of servicewomen and -men, Nike offers a 10% to 20% discount — online and in stores — every day to all active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel and to the spouses and dependents of active personnel. To get the Nike.com discount, you’ll have to verify your status with SheerID, and then Nike will send you a promo code.

Outback Steakhouse: For either dine-in or to-go orders, get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-cola product on Wednesday. Here’s the fine print.

Red Lobster: Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert Monday if you’re a veteran, active-duty military or a reservist. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. More details.

Red Robin: Yum! A free tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries are all yours when you show proof of service. Read on.

Red Roof: Planning a trip? Military personnel, both active and retired, receive 10% discount with promo code “VP606732” all year round. Join Veterans Advantage and that year-round discount jumps to 20%

Sport Clips: Many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans Wednesday with valid proof of service.

Starbucks: All veterans, active service members and their spouses will receive a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating stores.

Target: Target is proud to offer a 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store or online at Target.com through Wednesday. Click here to verify your eligibility and receive your discount coupon.

Texas Roadhouse: The roadhouse is offering free lunch for active members and veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Some details were available on the restaurant’s homepage.

Under Armour: Take 40% off your order if you’re a military member, first responder, healthcare worker or teacher. Details here.

Walgreens: As part of the company’s military and veterans discount, you can take 20% off eligible regular-priced items, in-store only with a Balance Rewards card from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15. This includes veterans, active military members and their families. Full details here.

Did we miss a deal? Shoot an email to jwilliamson@wsls.com so we can add it to our list