Police allow people to re-enter Virginia Supreme Court building after bomb threat

Police are investigating the threat

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Virginia Supreme Court building in Richmond, Virginia. Image captured during March 2020.
People are back inside the Virginia Supreme Court building after a bomb threat on Friday.

Virginia Capitol Police K-9 units finished their sweep of the building and allowed people back in at about 2:30 p.m.

The investigation into the threat continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities cleared the Virginia Supreme Court building on Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

They cleared the building on North Ninth Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Officers are working with K-9s to search the building.

Police are still investigating the threat.

