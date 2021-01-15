Police allow people to re-enter Virginia Supreme Court building after bomb threat

Virginia Supreme Court building in Richmond, Virginia. Image captured during March 2020.

People are back inside the Virginia Supreme Court building after a bomb threat on Friday.

Virginia Capitol Police K-9 units finished their sweep of the building and allowed people back in at about 2:30 p.m.

The investigation into the threat continues.

K-9 units completed a sweep of the Virginia Supreme Court building about 2:30, and employees were allowed to re-enter.

Authorities cleared the Virginia Supreme Court building on Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

They cleared the building on North Ninth Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A report of a possible bomb prompted authorities to clear the Virginia Supreme Court building on North Ninth Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers are working with K-9s to search the building.

Police are still investigating the threat.