Sen. Amanda Chase files federal lawsuit against Virginia Senate after censure

Sen. Amanda Chase is filing a federal lawsuit against the Senate of Virginia after she was censured last month.

The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 24-9, rebuking Republican Senator Amanda Chase for what they call a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” The censure comes after she voiced support for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

According to an announcement from Chase’s team, attorneys are filing a lawsuit on Monday against the Senate of Virginia in United States District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia for a civil rights violation.

“I’m going to continue to speak the truth. I will continue to do so in a way that I feel helps people to listen. I don’t think I’ve said or misspoken,” said Chase last month. Chase represents Virginia’s 11th District and is also running for governor.

“Free speech is not absolute. We all have freedom of speech. We can’t yell ‘fire’ in a theater. We can’t make seditious comments or insightful comments. We can’t slander others. Many of the comments that Senator Chase made were in line with that,” said Democratic Senator John Bell, who represents Virginia’s 13th district and introduced the resolution against Chase.

You can read the full statement from Chase’s team below: