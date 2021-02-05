Three police officers shot in North Carolina standoff

Three officers were shot overnight in North Carolina after responding to a barricade situation at a home in High Point, according to WXII.

Authorities said officers heard gunshots around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of West English Road. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a rifle on the front porch who then went back inside when he saw officers.

Three officers were shot and all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one officer will likely have to undergo surgery, according to WXII. Authorities told the NBC affiliate they were unsure if the suspect fired through his front door at the officers or if he stepped outside to shoot.

According to WXII, the man is still barricaded inside of his home as of 10:15 a.m. Friday, and more gunshots were heard at about 10:10 a.m. by crews on scene.

A look at the scene as the sun comes up... we’re told the officers who were shot have injuries that are NOT life-threatening. One in expected to go into surgery this morning though. The man is still barricaded in the home here on West English Road @WXII pic.twitter.com/ZveXK6I2SH — WXII Jackie Pascale (@WXIIJackie) February 5, 2021

