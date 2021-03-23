Authorities investigating armed robbery along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville

Security footage photos from local retailers show person(s) in possession of the victim’s stolen credit cards making purchases.

National Park Service officials are asking for help in identifying those responsible for an armed robbery along the Blue Ridge Parkway that happened last month.

On Feb. 24 at about 7 p.m., law enforcement rangers responded to a reported armed robbery near Milepost 394.5, not far from Asheville, North Carolina.

A man told them that another man approached him at his car, pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, wallet, and cell phone before leaving, according to the National Park Service.

The suspect left in a darker-color sedan with taillights, similar to a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The following day, the victim’s stolen credit cards were used at a gas station, a home improvement store and a grocery store.

While the investigation has focused on those three locations thus far, park officials are now turning to the public for additional leads.

“This crime is a reminder that the Parkway is not immune to the types of incidents one can experience anywhere else,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Chief Ranger Neal Labrie. “We appreciate the cooperation from local retailers, law enforcement and others in our investigation to date, and are hopeful that by asking the public for any additional leads we can successfully identity the suspect.”

Ad

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of those involved is asked to contact the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 1-888-653-009, email nps_isb@nps.gov or submit information online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm.

You can submit an anonymous tip. Please include the case number NP21016044 so the tips are forwarded correctly.