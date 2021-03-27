Boy facing murder charge in teenage girl’s shooting in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A boy suspected of fatally shooting a teenage girl in Virginia has been taken into custody, police said Saturday.

The Henrico County Police Division tweeted that the boy faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police didn’t release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

The girl died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting at a subdivision. Police said witnesses saw a mask-wearing suspect run from the shooting scene.

A neighbor, Megan Cinder, told WWBT-TV said she heard people down the street yelling, “Gunman!”

“My son was crying because he was scared. You just don’t think that’s going to happen out here,” she said.