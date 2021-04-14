News

WATCH LIVE: Windsor Town Manager, Police Chief to answer questions from media

The event is expected to start at 3 p.m.

Windsor Town Manager William Saunders and Police Chief Rodney “Dan” Riddle will answer questions from the media at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The two will answer questions inside the Windsor Town Center where the Town Council met Tuesday evening.

This comes after an incident captured on bodycam footage that showed a police officer pepper-spraying and pointing his gun at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop about 30 miles west of Norfolk.

One of the two officers has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday, hours after Gov. Ralph Northam called for an independent investigation into the case.

