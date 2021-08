(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Simone Biles, of United States, right, hugs teammate Sunisa Lee, after pulling out of the women's artistic gymnastic team finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Simone Biles is back!

The women’s balance beam finals will begin at 4:50 a.m. and feature Biles, as well as all-around gold medalist, Suni Lee.

This will be the first time Biles has competed in Tokyo since withdrawing from the team final last week.

Click here to watch the event.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.