Gun discharge in Winston-Salem home kills 2-year-old boy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Police in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, say that a two-year-old boy has died of injuries after a gun was discharged inside of a home.

A news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department said that officers were sent Friday night to a report of a shooting in the residential neighborhood east of downtown.

Officers who came to the home were told that the victim was being driven to a hospital in a car.

Police then found the car on a local highway and called an ambulance. The two-year-old child was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries, according to the news release.

The news release said no suspects are being sought. The police public information officer didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if it was clear how the gun discharged.