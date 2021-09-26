Clear icon
Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

Tags: Florida
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

