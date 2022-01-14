50º
WATCH LIVE: Inaugural parade happening Saturday in Richmond

A livestream player will be added before the parade begins. It’s expected to start at 1:20 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Commonwealth is under a day away from a transition of power.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will take office as Virginia’s next governor.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on the steps of the Virginia Capitol and begin at 12:05 p.m. Then, there will be an inaugural parade through Capitol Square, beginning at 1:20 p.m. You can view the inauguration ceremony live from your device by clicking here.

Youngkin, Virginia’s 74th elected governor, will be the first Republican elected to the office since Bob McDonnell was elected in November 2009.

This comes after Youngkin defeated his Democratic opponent and former governor Terry McAullife, flipping Virginia red.

[Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin discusses ‘big day one game plan’ as he prepares to take office]

Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares will be sworn in as well. Sears is set to make history as the first Black woman elected to statewide office.

The inaugural weekend will last three days and will feature a Grammy-winning musical artist, a “Spirit of Sisterhood” and other festivities. To learn more, click here.

