WATCH LIVE: Inauguration ceremony making Glenn Youngkin Virginia’s 74th governor

FILE - Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks to the media after a transition luncheon in front of the Governor's Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 4, 2021. Youngkin has tapped a former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the states environmental policy. Youngkin's transition announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, that Andrew Wheeler is his pick for secretary of natural resources. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is slated to be sworn in as Virginia’s next governor on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on the steps of the Virginia Capitol and begin at 12:05 p.m. with an inaugural parade beginning shortly after at 1:20 p.m. You can view the parade live from your device by clicking here.

Youngkin, Virginia’s 74th elected governor, will be the first Republican elected to the office since Bob McDonnell was elected in November 2009.

This comes after Youngkin defeated his Democratic opponent and former governor Terry McAullife, flipping Virginia red.

Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares will be sworn in as well. Sears is set to make history as the first Black woman elected to statewide office.

The inaugural weekend will last three days and the theme is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.” The ceremony will feature a Grammy-winning musical artist, a “Spirit of Sisterhood” and other festivities. To learn more, click here.