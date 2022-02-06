New York couple welcomes baby on 2/2/22 at 2:22 p.m.

A New York baby entered the world on a date that his parents will likely never forget.

On 2/2/22 at precisely 2:22 p.m., Linkyn James Kidd was born at the F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, New York. His mother, Morgan, was originally there for her 36-week checkup, but after evaluation, the doctor discovered that she had preeclampsia and would need an emergency C-section.

Not long after, Morgan and her boyfriend Jeff Kid welcomed their beautiful baby boy.

“What can I say… we love to make dramatic entrances,” Kidd said.