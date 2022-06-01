76º

Get your paws on four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center!

Tags: Insider, Parenting, Entertainment
Enter to win a family pack of four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center! (WSLS)

It’s summertime, and you’re looking for fun ways to entertain the kiddos — don’t worry, we’ve got you!

We’re giving away TWO family packs of four tickets to Paw Patrol at the Salem Civic Center June 21 and 22.

Here are the details:

  • Enter to win using the form below
  • Once you enter, you’ll have the chance to win one of two four-packs of tickets
  • You have until midnight on June 13 to enter
  • Dates are June 21 and June 22
  • Winners will be notified on June 14
  • Tickets can be picked up at will call

Let’s get started!

Enter below:

You can find the official rules for this contest here.

