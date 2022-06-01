Get your paws on four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center!

It’s summertime, and you’re looking for fun ways to entertain the kiddos — don’t worry, we’ve got you!
We’re giving away TWO family packs of four tickets to Paw Patrol at the Salem Civic Center June 21 and 22.
Here are the details:
- Enter to win using the form below
- Once you enter, you’ll have the chance to win one of two four-packs of tickets
- You have until midnight on June 13 to enter
- Dates are June 21 and June 22
- Winners will be notified on June 14
- Tickets can be picked up at will call
Let’s get started!
Enter below:
CONTEST HERE
You can find the official rules for this contest here.