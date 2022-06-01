Get your paws on four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center!

Enter to win a family pack of four tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the Salem Civic Center!

It’s summertime, and you’re looking for fun ways to entertain the kiddos — don’t worry, we’ve got you!

We’re giving away TWO family packs of four tickets to Paw Patrol at the Salem Civic Center June 21 and 22.

Here are the details:

Enter to win using the form below

Once you enter, you’ll have the chance to win one of two four-packs of tickets

You have until midnight on June 13 to enter

Dates are June 21 and June 22

Winners will be notified on June 14

Tickets can be picked up at will call

Let’s get started!

Enter below:

CONTEST HERE

You can find the official rules for this contest here.