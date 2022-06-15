Dolly Parton donates another $1M to aid pediatric COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday, Dolly Parton made a $1M donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help support their kid’s infectious disease and cancer research, according to the Associated Press.

This donation is just one of many — Parton’s previous gift of $1M helped the university research and test a wide range of medicines as well as explore therapies to lessen serious symptoms of COVID-19.

This money will fund ongoing research at the facility, including how infectious disease is caused, how antibiotic resistance works, how to prevent and treat infections (including cancer), and how infections impact children globally, according to a news release.

And Parton’s donations have already made a life-saving difference.

“Dolly’s previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives,” said Dr. Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole.”

Parton said she supports the facility’s work because she loves children.

“No child should ever have to suffer,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”