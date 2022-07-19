Gretna nonprofit, local authorities collecting donations for flood victims in Southwest Virginia

Local authorities and organizations in our region are coming together to support those that were affected by severe storms that tore through Southwest Virginia last week.

Campers Care Ministry a Gretna, a religious organization that’s based in Gretna, has partnered with many local Sheriffs, Chiefs of Police, the Pittsylvania County Pet Center and the Virginia Sheriffs Association to supply items to families in need.

Clorox, paper towels, toiletries, canned foods, bottled water, pet foods and treats will be among the items collected. Monetary donations will be accepted as well to help pay for fuel costs needed to deliver the products.

Those interested in donating can drop off items at the locations mentioned below:

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The Gretna Police Department

The Hurt Police Department

The Altavista Police Department

The Pittsylvania County Pet Center

In addition, checks can also be made payable to Campers Care. Donations can be made online at www.camperscare.org or mailed to: Campers Care PO Box 1145 Gretna, Virginia 24557 Campers Care is a 501c3 Non-Profit organization and all gifts are tax-deductible.