In this photo provided by The White House, President Joe Biden talks on the phone with his national security team from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Biden's physician says the president's COVID-19 symptoms have improved after a full day of treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and Tylenol. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

