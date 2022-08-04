Krispy Kreme matching prize of dozen doughnuts to U.S. average gas prices every Wednesday

Krispy Kreme’s “Beat the Pump” deal is back.

An Original Glazed Dozen is normally $11.49 in the Roanoke area but this sweet discount will save you money.

Every Wednesday until Aug. 31, Krispy Kreme will match the price of its Original Glazed Dozens with the cost of the U.S. average price of a gallon of gas, according to a release.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a release.

You can find each week’s offer price on the Krispy Kreme website, Facebook page or Twitter.

The national gas average is $4.14 as of Aug. 4, according to AAA.