Pres. Biden approves Florida disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

President Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida after Hurricane Ian pummeled the state, leaving more than 2.5 million without power.

With the declaration, he has made federal aid and resources available to areas impacted, which include Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota and emergency protective measures throughout the state.

Those in need of assistance will have access to temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs designed to help individuals and businesses working to recover.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.