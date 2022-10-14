Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season

Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback.

The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release.

First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured in many Macy’s stores nationwide, including Valley View in Roanoke. You can find a list of participating stores here.

Macy’s is hosting events in all participating stores beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 23 to celebrate the partnership, said Macy’s. There will be family-friendly activities and daily giveaways from popular brands.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ”R” Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys ”R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”

