FILE - This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was fatally beaten by police during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tyre Nichols’ life was remembered at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday, after a deadly beating by police in Memphis was revealed in a disturbing video, prompting nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

You can watch the full service in the video below.