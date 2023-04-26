Parents of Raleigh Christmas parade victim sue Goode man, companies involved

The parents of Hailey Brooks, the 11-year-old killed in a crash at a 2022 Raleigh Christmas parade, have filed a civil lawsuit against the truck driver, Landen Glass of Goode, and parade organizers, according to WRAL.

The lawsuit states that her death was “a result of the gross negligence and recklessness of Landen Glass and the organizations and individuals entrusted with ensuring the safety of the parade’s participants.”

The lawsuit names Glass, C.C. & Co. Dance Complex, Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, and D&L Floats as defendants.

The lawsuit outlines four claims of wrongful death, four claims of negligence and gross negligence, one claim of vicarious liability and one claim of vicarious liability and agency. The family is seeking $25,000 or more from each claim.

10 News previously reported Glass was charged with involuntary manslaughter in March, and faced misdemeanor charges in January including death by motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, and carrying a firearm at a parade.

At the parade on Nov. 19, Glass was driving a pickup truck, when he lost control before hitting 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.