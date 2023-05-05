PIN IT: Show off your Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fan spirit!🏒

65º

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Hey, Hockey fans!

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs won the President’s Cup Tuesday night, making history in the Star City.

The team won 2-1 in overtime, taking home the city’s first hockey title since the Rebels won in the Southern Hockey League in 1974.

Are you a fan of the Dawgs? Show off your fan spirit using Pin It for a chance to be featured on-air and online!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,
  • Choose “Sports” as the channel,
  • Select “President’s Cup” as the category,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit!

Be on the lookout for your pictures during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

