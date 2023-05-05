PIN IT: Show off your Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fan spirit!🏒

Hey, Hockey fans!

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs won the President’s Cup Tuesday night, making history in the Star City.

The team won 2-1 in overtime, taking home the city’s first hockey title since the Rebels won in the Southern Hockey League in 1974.

