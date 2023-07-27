Buc-ee’s Travel Center set to open in Rockingham County in 2025

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – If you’re a fan of Buc-ee’s, we have some good news for you!

The popular convenience store could soon be coming to Rockingham County, which is about two hours away from Roanoke.

If everything goes as planned, it’ll be located at the intersection of I-81 and Friedens Church Road, or Exit 240, not far from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The store will be 74,000 square feet and will feature 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

The company has already requested a Special Use Permit for the review and approval of the project’s sign plan.

It’s set to open in 2025.