82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

News

Buc-ee’s Travel Center set to open in Rockingham County in 2025

If everything goes as planned, it’ll be located at the intersection of I-81 and Friedens Church Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Virginia, Rockingham County
Buc-ee's (Buc-ee's)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – If you’re a fan of Buc-ee’s, we have some good news for you!

The popular convenience store could soon be coming to Rockingham County, which is about two hours away from Roanoke.

If everything goes as planned, it’ll be located at the intersection of I-81 and Friedens Church Road, or Exit 240, not far from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The store will be 74,000 square feet and will feature 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

The company has already requested a Special Use Permit for the review and approval of the project’s sign plan.

It’s set to open in 2025.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email