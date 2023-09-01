NERF Action Xperience park coming to Tennessee

Let the Nerf gun wars begin - the NERF Action Xperience park is coming to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in the fall of 2024.

The active play center is for kids and young adults alike, featuring things like blaster battle zones, sports challenges, an obstacle course, a food and beverage area and even a retail store.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Hasbro, the company that owns the NERF blaster, hopes that the more than 29,000-square-foot entertainment center will serve as a space for parties, team building, corporate events and just plain old fun.

Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location-Based Entertainment at Hasbro, is looking forward to its opening.

“For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” said Proulx. “With this brand-new family entertainment center, we’re proud to be executing on our promise of bringing unique, innovative experiences to our NERF players in Pigeon Forge.”

Currently, there is only one NERF Action Xperience park in the U.S., making the Pigeon Forge location the second to open in the country. The other is located in New Jersey.