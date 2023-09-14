Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the U.S. flag, the POW/MIA and Virginia flags will be flown at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in respect of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who were prisoners of war and who are still missing in action.

In 2022, President Biden declared the third Friday in September to be National POW/MIA Recognition Day, to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The POW/MIA flag will be included on the flagpole at sunrise on Friday, Sept. 15, and will remain until sunset, according to the Office of the Governor.