Consumer Reports | A how-to guide on leasing a car

Buying a new car is challenging, some drivers find car prices so expensive, that they are considering leasing their next car.

We’re giving you valuable insights on how to get started with car leasing.

The average price of a new car is over $48,000. So, it’s no wonder leasing this year will account for 21% of new vehicle sales.

“I think people prefer to lease out a car versus purchasing a new one because they always have the latest technology and the newest models.”

And comparing to buying new with a loan, leasing a car will lower your bill by an average of $139 a month.

“You just have to keep in mind that there are mileage restrictions and potential excess wear-and-tear charges that could come along with leasing,” Keith Barry with Consumer Reports said.

After you find the car that you want, it’ll be time to negotiate.

“You can negotiate the vehicle’s overall price, which is also known as the capitalized cost in leasing, and that can significantly lower your monthly payments, so try to strike a deal that suits your budget,” Barry said.

Other things to negotiate are: Your lease interest rate, also called the money factor, which influences your overall payment. And very importantly, your mileage allowance, if you anticipate driving more than the standard limit.

Considering an EV? A federal tax credit of $7,500 for Electric vehicles might make that leasing even more appealing.

“While the tax credit for buying an EV comes with lots of restrictions – where it’s built, how much it costs, where the battery comes from – all those go out the window if you lease,” Barry said. “The dealer can claim the full $7,500 tax credit, so first negotiate your best price and then make sure that the dealer passes that on to you by taking it out of the overall price of the car.”