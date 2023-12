It’s time for the most important debate of the holiday season.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Grab your popcorn and cup of hot chocolate because it’s time to get in the holiday spirit with a good flick. From “Elf” to “Love Actually,” there are many fan-favorite holiday movies to choose from.

What’s your go-to holiday film? Let us know your top pick in the poll below:

Don’t see your favorite holiday movie listed? Tell us what it is in the comments below!