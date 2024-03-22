Healthwatch: Health dangers of fake eclipse glasses

If you’re planning on watching the solar eclipse, make sure the eclipse glasses you buy are legit.

That’s because scammers are putting fake solar eclipse glasses up for sale. Not only could this hurt your wallet, it can also cause permanent eye damage.

The only way to make sure they’re real is by looking at the inside of the frame. It’ll say they fit the qualifications.

But that’s not the only scam surrounding the eclipse.

“As rooms get scarce or flight reservations, whatever it might be, people are going to seize on that. There are people out there scamming people on virtually any topic you can think of,” said Rick Walz, with the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana.

The BBB recommends making sure any deals on hotel rooms are legitimate as well.