Consumer Reports | Facebook Marketplace safety

It’s that time of year when yard sales and flea markets spring up or at least they used to.

Nowadays, much of that second-hand selling has moved online to year-round to sites like Facebook Marketplace.

Sure, they can be convenient places to find great deals, but as 10 News Anchor John Carlin explains, there are some safety steps you need to consider.

People buy all kinds of stuff from their neighbors on Facebook!

“I actually bought a car on the marketplace!” said Michelle Concha.

And while buying a car from a stranger might not typically be recommended, Concha had done her homework.

“Because we had people in common in the area, I felt actually more secure about buying the car from that person.”

But along with getting a good deal using social media, you can also get scammed. Consumers have lost more than $2.7 billion to Social Media scams since 2021. Some scammers lurking on Facebook Marketplace aren’t after your money—they want your data.

Tip number one: Never share personal information like your address, email or phone number. Only communicate through Facebook Messenger.

Tip number two: Think about where the sale will take place. Meet in a public, well-lit area, – and never give away your home address. Consider a police station. Some even have designated parking spots where marketplace meet-ups are watched by security cameras.

Tip number three: Never exchange cash. Facebook Marketplace recommends a secure person-to-person payment method. But even with those, Consumer Reports says you should still take care to prevent payment mistakes!

CHYRON: Lisa Gill, Consumer Reports

“You always want to make sure that you’re sending money to the right person before you send the full amount. So here’s one tip. Send a $1 test payment first, then make sure that that person received it!” said Lisa Gill, with Consumer Reports.

And for large purchases—something like that car Michelle bought—pay the old-fashioned way and get a cashier’s check!

Peace of mind to secure your purchase, and your safety.