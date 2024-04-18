Healthwatch: How to bypass counterfeit Botox

A warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about dangerous counterfeit versions of Botox.

This comes after 19 women from nine states reported “harmful reactions.”

All reports happened after receiving Botox injections from unlicensed or untrained people or places that were not healthcare settings. Doctors say before you schedule, an injection, it’s important to do your research.

”You can also search the provider doing the injections by searching their name and going to something like health grades or the state’s medical board to look for infractions or other issues,” Dr. Craig Lehrman, director of aesthetic surgery at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

When injected properly, doctors said patients shouldn’t have problems with this procedure.