72º
Join Insider

News

Governor Youngkin orders all flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen police sergeant

The order will go into effect Wednesday morning

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Governor Youngkin, Virginia, Flag Order
Richmond (WSLS)

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday for all flags in the Commonwealth to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Sergeant Floyd. H Miles, Jr. of the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office who lost his life in the line of duty.

Recommended Videos

The order will go into effect Wednesday morning, according to the Governor’s office.

All flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth of Virginia for Miles, who lost his life June 9.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Youngkin said.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Recommended Videos