Governor Youngkin orders all flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen police sergeant

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday for all flags in the Commonwealth to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Sergeant Floyd. H Miles, Jr. of the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office who lost his life in the line of duty.
The order will go into effect Wednesday morning, according to the Governor’s office.
All flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and local buildings in the Commonwealth of Virginia for Miles, who lost his life June 9.
The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Youngkin said.