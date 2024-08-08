WATCH LIVE: Tune in to our digital-only newscast for updates on Tropical Storm Debby

All day long, Your Local Weather Authority will be working for you to bring you the latest developments on Tropical Storm Debby.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, we will have a digital-only newscast with live team coverage from WSLS 10 crews across all five of our zones as we track the storm and the damage in her wake.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Be sure to join Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich and our team as we explain what we’re seeing, which areas are experiencing the worst weather conditions and when to expect heavy rain and gusty winds across our region.

You can watch this digital-only newscast on whichever device you use to stream WSLS 10, whether that be your Roku device, phone, tablet or laptop.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast. for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.