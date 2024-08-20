South Boston woman shot, suspect arrested

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A South Boston woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman hurt, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the area of Lincoln Drive.

The woman, who is now in stable condition, was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, South Boston police arrested 33-year-old Joy Palmer, of South Boston, and charged her with malicious wounding and attempted second-degree murder.

Police said the investigation is still active. Investigator Justin Long and Sgt. Amy Jackson are leading this investigation for the South Boston Police Department. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203.