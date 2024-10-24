VSP searching for missing woman out of Staunton who was last seen driving on Route 11

Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a Staunton woman who was last seen driving northbound on Route 11 in her vehicle, a blue 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plater 68271H.

STAUNTON, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a Staunton woman who was last seen driving northbound on Route 11 in her vehicle, a blue 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the license plater 68271H.

The vehicle also has a Vietnam Veteran’s bumper sticker affixed to the tailgate.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said 69-year-old Joette Melina Phillips was last seen in her vehicle on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. She was described as a 5 feet, 2 inches tall woman who weighs about 220 pounds.

She was possibly wearing a light pink shirt and blue jeans.

The investigating agency has determined that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Staunton City Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding her whereabouts at 540-332-3842 or you can find more information here.