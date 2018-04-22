Crews work to put out home fire, Danville FD says

DANVILLE, Va. - Firefighters worked to put out a home fire Saturday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The department responded to the 200 block of Clarks Mill Road around 7 p.m. Fire officials said mutual aid was given from the Ringgold, Blairs and Kentuck fire departments.

There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the home, officials said. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.

Officials said the fire marshal is investigating the cause of fire.

