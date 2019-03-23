Don't miss celebrating National Puppy Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Social media will likely be flooded with adorable, wide-eyed, wet-nosed puppy pictures today in honor of National Puppy Day.

The day of observance was set up to acknowledge a dog's unconditional love as well as raise awareness.

The purpose of the day is to also encourage families to adopt a pup before purchasing one from a breeder.

In honor of National Puppy Day, we're sharing photos of our dogs.

