Roanoke Rescue Mission raises white flag as temps drops

Pass the Roanoke Rescue Mission and you may see the white flag waving.

That means the shelter is open to anyone regardless of that person’s situation.

The flag goes go up when it’s 42 degrees and dry or 48 degrees and wet.

The shelter encourages people who need to get out of the weather to use the shelter.

“If you see somebody out on the street, encourage them to come into the shelter because it’s not just necessarily that one night that they would get shelter here but sometimes its that spark that individual needs to get the services we offer. Whether it’s case management, addiction services and anything like that,” said Kevin Berry, the community outreach with Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Even if the shelter is at full capacity workers there are prepared with additional mattresses to accommodate as many people as possible.