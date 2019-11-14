Altavista police searching for truck thief

The Altavista Police Department is asking for help finding the man it believes stole a truck on Sunday.

Kevin Huber is wanted for grand larceny after a 2016 gray Nissan Frontier with Virginia tags ‘URG-2050′ was stolen from the Lola Avenue area, according to police.

Anyone with information about Huber’s or the vehicle’s location is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County dispatch at 434-332-9574.