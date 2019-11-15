Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County celebrates new beginnings with local community

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County store is now located in the Schewels Plaza at 1145 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.

Store manager Jake Robertson says this new store is at least three times bigger than their last location.

With a bigger store they have more space for more items. Robertson is hoping that means more revenue because that funds building homes for local people in need.

Saturday morning’s grand opening will be the first day the store will open to the public.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Festivities include free hot dog lunches, prizes and from noon to 2 p.m. adoptable dogs from Franklin County Humane Society.