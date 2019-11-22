ROANOKE, Va. – A federal judge denied bond for a 30-year-old man charged with making a video to help ISIS.

On Friday in court, the judge determined that Romeo Langhorne will be sent to Jacksonville, Florida to face the charges against him.

Langhorne was arrested last Friday in Roanoke.

The federal criminal complaint showed that since 2014, undercover FBI agents had been looking into his activity and had conversations with him.

Langhorne’s mother, Virginia, told 10 News that the allegations against her son are false and that he has suffered from mental illness for years.

Neighbors told 10 News that his family members live at an address in Rocky Mount, just off Route 220 and they saw Langhorne himself there at times during the summer.