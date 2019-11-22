MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Due to the impending wet weather this weekend, the Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade has been postponed.

The celebrations have been moved from Saturday morning to Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is ‘The Magic of Christmas,’ and parade registration will start at 12 p.m. at the corner of Ellsworth and Market streets.

For more information, call 276-656-3900 or check the parade Facebook page.