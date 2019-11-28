ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people in need enjoyed a warm Thanksgiving Day meal thanks to the Rescue Mission Ministries and volunteers.

After the Drumstick Dash, the Rescue Mission hosted its annual Thanksgiving Day Feast.

It’s a chance a to bring the community together, volunteers and those in need, even if they live different lives.

“A lot of times what we do, we say ‘I’m going to hang out with my family’. Our family is our community and that’s what this is about is sitting down with those in your community no matter who they are and sharing this time with them," said Kevin Berry, Community Outreach and Marketing Manager at Rescue Mission.

If you want to learn how to give back with Rescue Mission Ministries in Roanoke, click here.