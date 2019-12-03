Roanoke County now a Second Amendment sanctuary

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The movement across Virginia regarding Second Amendment sanctuaries made its way to Roanoke County and there’s now another Second Amendment sanctuary in the commonwealth.

About 275 people attended Tuesday afternoon’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Many wanted their voices heard in the fight for gun rights and 35 people signed up to speak.

The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

Earlier Tuesday, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted, 5-0 to approve the resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Tuesday’s vote in Roanoke County followed Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, where the city announced it would not become a Second Amendment sanctuary.