Donate a toy and you could ride around the track at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – On Friday night, your kindness can earn you the thrill of a lifetime.

It’s part of Martinsville Speedway’s annual toy drive.

From 5 to 9 p.m., if you donate one toy or $20, you get to drive one lap on the Henry County race track in your own car.

If you donate $60 or $60 worth of toys, you get to ride one lap in the speedway’s NASCAR truck.

New this year, the speedway is opening up Club 47 for pictures with Santa and hot cocoa.

“When they come out here and they’re spending their hard-earned money to donate a toy to make a child’s Christmas a little bit brighter, we want them to have something fun because they’re willing to do that,” said Tim Southers, director of communications at Martinsville Speedway.

The toys and money will go to Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.