Round Town: Holiday cheer, theatre

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to the last night of Dickens of a Christmas. Browse through vendors, enjoy a carriage ride and enter your pet in the pet costume contest. It’s Friday night in downtown Roanoke from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Bower Center for the Arts, in Bedford, presents the Christmas play “Exchange of Gifts.” It tells the story of three international students who find themselves snowbound in an American airport, unable to get home for Christmas. Tickets are $12 at the door. It’s Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Wytheville Community College is hosting the Bluegrass and Old-time Jamboree. Enjoy performances from the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson. It’s Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Grayson Hall and admission is free.

Roanoke Children’s Theatre presents “Matilda The Musical.” It tells the story of the little girl with unbounded imagination and incredible courage. There are shows Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $22.