State police investigating after man shot while driving on I-77 by someone inside minivan

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – A Tazewell County man is in serious condition after authorities say he was shot by someone inside a minivan that pulled up next to him while driving on I-77 in Bland County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 40-year-old man was driving north on I-77 when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his car near mile marker 63 around 5:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say someone inside the van started shooting at a Toyota Corolla and hit the driver. The van then reportedly continued north towards West Virginia.

The driver of the Toyota pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911, according to state police. He is reportedly being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.