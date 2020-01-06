8-year-old boy found in Pulaski County after mother didn’t realize he wasn’t in car on I-81 trip, police say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A missing 8-year-old boy was found in Pulaski County on Sunday after his mother reported him missing earlier that day.

Virginia State Police was notified of the missing boy at 4:19 p.m. when a woman told police she had last seen her son when they left their hotel in Augusta County earlier that day. She was in Washington County when she met with state police.

She said she exited Interstate 81 to use the restroom around 3 p.m. and then got back on the interstate and continued south, according to Virginia State Police.

The woman also apparently told police that it wasn’t until she reached Exit 24 in Washington County that she realized her son wasn’t in the car with her. She couldn’t describe where she used the restroom, according to Virginia State Police.

Police immediately began an extensive search and notified other law enforcement agencies in the area from Augusta County to Washington County. They checked restaurants, truck stops, gas stations, convenience stores, rest areas and hotels, among other locations along the interstate.

At 7:05 p.m., the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office notified state police that the boy had been found and that he was safe.