Local hospitals implement restrictions as flu cases rise

ROANOKE, Va. – Seasonal influenza precautions were in place as of Monday at Sovah Health’s Danville and Martinsville campuses.

The precautions were implemented, according to the hospital, “due to high levels of respiratory viruses in the community.”

Until further notice, children under 16, pregnant women and people with chronic lung diseases are asked not to visit the campuses.

If you are visiting the campuses, the hospital recommends the following:

Please limit the number of visitors to three (3) per patient, unless otherwise specified.

If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, do not visit.

Remember to wash your hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room and after leaving the hospital.

If you are in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness (fever over 100 degrees with cough or sore throat), please ask for a mask.

Monday afternoon, flu recommendations were being finalized for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.

LewisGale officials told 10 News they weren’t aware of any specific restrictions in place at this time, however they said they always restrict visitors with contagious illnesses and leave visitation discretion to the care team and charge nurse.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Dec. 28, the flu was widespread in Virginia.